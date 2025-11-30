Ongoing crisis within AIADMK caused by BJP, alleges VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan

COIMBATORE: VCK leader and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday blamed the BJP for the ongoing crisis in the AIADMK.

Interacting with the media at the Coimbatore International Airport, Thirumavalavan questioned why the BJP is a mute spectator even as its ally, the AIADMK, is weakening due to strife. He also commented on the induction of former AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan by the TVK and his expulsion by AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for demanding the return of expelled party leaders.

“Sengottaiyan himself had admitted that he had visited Delhi based on the invitation of BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah,” Thirumavalavan recalled.

Speaking about SIR, Thirumavalavan said the central government is indirectly implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) through the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“The ECI seeks from voters any one of the 13 documents to prove their citizenship. One crore names on the voters list in Tamil Nadu would be removed through the SIR just as 43 lakh names were removed in Bihar. Those removed were not NRIs but residents of the country,” the VCK leader stated.

“Close to 25 booth-level officers across the country have ended their lives due to work pressure posed by the SIR. That’s why we are opposing the SIR,” he added.

The VCK will demand a discussion on the SIR in the upcoming parliament session, Thirumavalavan further said.

He also assured to raise in the House the centre’s rejection of the DPRs pertaining to the Coimbatore and Madurai metro rail projects.