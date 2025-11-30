Rainwater enters 100 homes in Ramanathapuram; train operations resume

RAMANATHAPURAM: Incessant rain lashed the district since Friday leaving many areas inundated. According to the IMD, the district received an average of 50 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, and during the day an average of 20 mm rainfall was recorded. Pamban and Rameswaram areas recorded 70 mm rainfall since Friday night till Saturday evening.

In several residential localities in Rameswaram town, including Annanagar, Gandhinagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar and Natarajapuram, rain water entered more than 100 houses. Appliances and household articles were found floating in knee-deep sewage-mixed water. Residents urged the Rameswaram Municipality to drain the water without delay. Local body representatives stated that workers were deputed to address the stagnation issues across Rameswaram and Pamban blocks.

On the coastline, Dhanushkodi continued to bear the brunt of rough sea. Nearly two feet of shoreline erosion was reported between the old church and the Mukuntharayar Chathiram. Fishermen shifted their country boats to safer areas, while trees uprooted by gale winds along the Dhanushkodi access road disrupted movement.

Passenger train services resumed on the Pamban rail bridge on Saturday evening, bringing relief to commuters. The services were suspended on Friday as wind speed touched 65 kmph and trains were operated from Mandapam.

The wind speed came down to 40 kmph on Saturday afternoon, following which officials conducted a trial run on the Pamban bridge before restoring services. The Madurai-Rameswaram passenger was the first train to cross the bridge on Saturday evening.