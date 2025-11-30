Tamil Nadu government ready to aid people of Sri Lanka affected by Cyclone Ditwah: CM MK Stalin

With Sri Lanka's capital flooded after Cyclone Ditwah triggered devastating heavy rains, killing nearly 200 people and leaving dozens missing, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin expressed his deepest condolences over the incident.

He asserted that the Tamil Nadu government is ready to extend help to the affected-people through the Union government by providing food, medicine, etc.

He also instructed the Chief Secretary to establish a committee of officials to work with the Union Government on this concern.

The Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils has taken appropriate measures to rescue stranded Tamil Nadu tourists in Sri Lanka.

In the first phase, as of 11.05 am today, 177 people (113 men, 60 women, 4 children) have been brought back to Tamil Nadu.

Notably, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake had declared a state of emergency on Saturday to combat with the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah and appealed for international aid.

India responded first to the appeal and sent relief supplies and two helicopters with crew to carry out rescue missions.