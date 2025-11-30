Tiruvannamalai police issues guidelines for Girivalam trekkers

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The Tiruvannamalai District Police on Saturday issued guidelines for devotees, especially the ones taking the girivalam trek. According to the guidelines, ambulances have been parked at various places along the girivalam path.

"Devotees going for girivalam should drop their children and elderly people at safe places and leave. If any of the accompanying people go missing, they can contact the three police stations located on the girivalam path," the guidelines read.

People have been asked not to eat during the trek or litter the roads. Further, the public are restricted from burning camphors anywhere in front of the four towers of the temple or on the girivalam path. Two wheelers have also been strictly prohibited.

The police has requested devotees to not stay for long and have darshan at certain locations including Chakrakulam (opposite to Rajagopuram), Indra Lingam, Karpaga Vinayagar temple junction, Agni Lingam, Maha Shakthi Mariamma temple, Nirudhi Lingam, Kuber Lingam and Bhootha Narayanan temple junction.

The district police department has also shared a WhatsApp number (9487851015), through which devotees can clarify their queries. For devotees coming on December 2 and 3, 20 free private buses, 200 free educational institution buses and 200 minibuses with a ticket fee of `10 will be operated from the temporary bus stands.

