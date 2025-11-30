TVK’s Puducherry roadshow: Cops yet to decide on granting nod

PUDUCHERRY: Three days after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam submitted a petition to the DGP seeking approval to conduct party founder Vijay’s road show on December 5, uncertainty prevails as no official response has been issued so far.

The approval was sought for conducting a road show from Kalapet to Kanniakovil and for party founder Vijay to address the public near the Sonampalayam water tank.

Permission for political road shows has come under scrutiny following the tragic stampede incident in Karur. The Madras HC had subsequently directed the TN government to frame guidelines for such events. As a result, the government is awaiting further directions from the Court before granting permission.

Amid this, TVK general secretary Bussy N Anand arrived in Puducherry on Saturday to follow up on the petition and meet DGP Shalini Singh.

However, the DGP was unavailable and police sources said that Anand is likely to return on Monday to meet her.