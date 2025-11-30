Unlicensed coracle operators risk tourism safety in Hogenakkal

DHARMAPURI: The coracle operators in Hogenakkal raised concerns about the influx of unregistered coracle operators flouting safety rules and placing tourist safety at risk. They urged the administration to take steps to prevent unregistered people from engaging in tourism activities.



In 2015, six people died in Hogenakkal after their coracle capsized in the Cauvery water. Since then, the Dharmapuri administration has enforced several restrictions in Hogenakkal, prioritising the safety of tourists. Only licensed coracle operators, cooks, and other tourism operations are conducted here. However, over the past few months, many unlicensed coracle operators have taken to the waters, which could be hazardous.



M Prabhu from Hogenakkal, a registered coracle operator, told TNIE, "We have about 428 registered coracle operators. We adhere to the administration's standards and also cannot operate without a life jacket for tourists engaging with us. If we fail to do so, our registration is cancelled, and action is taken against us.

We are monitored by the coracle departments here and reported to the BDO. But recently, many unregistered operators have begun to operate here; they are inexperienced and take tourists to hazardous areas. We wish to prevent accidents and seek the administration to take steps".



Another registered coracle operator, K Sivakumar, said, "These unregistered coracle operators have been overcharging the tourists. Usually, under the Chinnar coracle operations, we are allowed to take tourists from Chinnar-Kothikal-Manalmedu and a round-trip journey would cost about Rs 1,500 for five people. But these unregistered operators take the tourist to treacherous water near Periyapaani and the Five River area, where there is a risk of coracle capsize."



G Sugumaran, a resident of Hogenakkal said, "If a mishap occurs, everyone is affected. So we want the regulations and restrictions to be adhered to. We urge the administration to allow coracle operations in designated areas and promote our services by placing placards warning the tourists and preventing exploitation."



Pennagaram Block Development officials told TNIE, "They have not received any such complaints, we will consult with the local coracle operators and take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of the tourists."