Woman quits job over wrong information, Madras HC tells TNPSC to pay Rs 10 lakh

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the Tamil Nadu State Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to pay `10 lakh compensation to a woman who lost her job due to an erroneous notification issued by the commission while recruiting Assistant Section Officers in Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service in August 2022.

Justice K Kumaresh Babu gave the direction on a petition filed by K Raja Priya, who challenged the cancellation of her appointment to the aforementioned post in the Water Resources Department on May 31, 2024.

According to the petitioner’s counsel, the post is typically filled by way of transferring junior assistants or assistants in ministerial services. Priya, who had been working as a junior assistant in a sanctioned post in a government-aided school in Sivaganga, obtained a no objection certificate from the education department and applied for the post. The commission had, in the recruitment notification, mentioned the junior assistant category as eligible.