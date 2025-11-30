Youth electrocuted by snapped power line in TN

MAYILADUTHURAI: A 19-year-old youth died after being electrocuted by a snapped power line hanging on the road at Sempathaniruppu North Street in Sirkazhi taluk of Mayiladuthurai district on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as R Prathap, a resident of Sempathaniruppu North Street.

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed the entire district on Saturday due to Cyclone Ditwah. Around 10:30 pm, Prathap was returning home on a two-wheeler after visiting a shop on Kadai Street when he was electrocuted by a snapped power line hanging on the road. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

The Paga Salai police arrived at the scene upon receiving information and sent the body to Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital for postmortem examination.