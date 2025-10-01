100 more cops, watchtowers to manage festive rush in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: The police will deploy an additional 100 personnel for surveillance and watchtowers to manage the festive season shopping crowd at five locations in the city. Commissioner S Rajendran added that police will also patrol on bicycles and foot in crowded areas to prevent crime.

"There have been large crowds in shopping hubs in the evenings for the past few days. With the holidays coming up, there is a possibility that the size of the crowds will increase. Due to this, surveillance will be strengthened in major shopping streets including Kumaran road, Pudhu Market Street, and Mangalam road from October 4. Watch towers will be set up at five locations including Corporation junction, MGR Statue, MGP junction, and Siva Textiles junction."

"We expect knitwear companies to give bonus amounts to the workers next week. After that, the crowds in the shopping streets will continue until Deepavali. Therefore, more than 100 additional policemen will be deployed for surveillance," the commissioner added.

"Currently, depending on the crowd, the police are diverting heavy vehicles to alternative routes. Heavy vehicles coming from Avinashi road are allowed to enter the city via Uthukuli road. This will be intensified on weekends. In addition, some arrangements have been made for public parking. Temporary operation of multilevel parking at the Town Hall area will be considered."