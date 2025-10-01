Bedi panel submits interim report on pension scheme for government employees

CHENNAI: The committee headed by senior IAS officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi, formed to study a pension scheme suitable for government employees, submitted its interim report to the state government on Tuesday. The panel, citing the large number of representations received and the need for further discussions with the union government and organisations like LIC, has sought more time to file its final report. After these consultations, the committee will submit its report soon

Taking exception to the committee seeking more time to submit its final report, the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and the Government Employees Organisation (JACTTO-GEO) told TNIE that it would decide its next course of action on October 8. The Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association (TANSA) alleged that submitting an interim report was a ploy to delay the final report and said the explanation was unacceptable.

According to an official release, the committee has so far conducted nine rounds of interactions with 194 employee unions, in addition to holding consultations with LIC and other financial institutions. Since its formation in February, it has collected data on 7.36 lakh employees and 6.75 lakh family pensioners and completed rectification and verification works. M Srinivasan, coordinator of JACTTO-GEO, said the delay could not be accepted since Chief Minister MK Stalin had promised to restore the Old Pension Scheme. “Even now, West Bengal is implementing the old pension scheme without facing any financial constraints. We will not accept any other formula or compromise. If Old Pension Scheme is not restored, we will go ahead with our agitation,” he said.

He also said that JACTTO-GEO had submitted a detailed representation countering the government’s arguments. “Though the new scheme is in force, it is not being implemented. In reality, the government has no pension scheme now. A decision will be taken on October 8,” he added.

TANSA president G Vengadesan said, “This is a ploy to get an extension of time. The pension committee has lost credibility.”