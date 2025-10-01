Coimbatore installs solar panels in 6k households, tops in TN

COIMBATORE: As part of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the Coimbatore area of Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) plans to install rooftop solar panels on 30,000 houses by March 2027.

"In Tamil Nadu, we aim to cover 1.8 lakh houses by March 2027. The Coimbatore region has a target of 30,000 households. Since February 2024, we have covered around 36,000 houses across the state and secured 6,000 connections in the region, making it the top in the state.

In the Coimbatore Metro division, which manages core urban areas, we have facilitated the installation of rooftop solar panels in 2,500 houses. This will help people who have consumption of above 500 units per month," said C Sathishkumar, Superintendent Engineer of TNPDCL (Coimbatore Metro Division).

The scheme was introduced to increase the share of solar rooftop capacity and empower residential households to generate their own electricity. The scheme provides for a subsidy of 60% of the solar unit cost for systems up to 2kW (kilowatt) capacity and 40% of the additional system cost for systems between 2kW - 3kW capacity.

The subsidy has been capped at 3kW capacity. At current benchmark prices, this will mean Rs 30,000 subsidy for 1kW system, Rs 60,000 for 2kW systems, and Rs 78,000 for 3kW systems or higher. Banks also provide loans to set up the solar panels, Sathishkumar added.

He further said that if people put solar panels on their roofs to make electricity, they can use less power from the main supply and reduce their electricity bills. Any extra solar power they do not use will be carried over for them until the end of the financial year.

To help more people join the scheme, TNPDCL has set up special camps at 18 places in the city. At these camps, people can meet bank staff and solar panel sellers to get price quotes and learn about loan options. A solar panel setup costs about Rs 70,000 for 1kW, Rs 1.4 lakh for 2kW, and about Rs 3 lakh for 3kW. Most banks offer loans at 6% interest. According to TNPDCL officials, the government subsidy makes it affordable for people.

Superintendent Engineer C Sathishkumar said they have chosen five village panchayats -- Arasur, Solavampalayam, Puravipalayam, Theethipalayam, and Kondayampalayam -- for a 'Model Solar Village competition.' The village that gets the most solar connections in the next six months will win the title and a cash prize of Rs 1 crore. He said they are working hard to inform people and increase the number of rooftop solar panel installations under the scheme.