Crime cases against kids, Dalits on rise in Tamil Nadu, show NCRB data

CHENNAI: The Crime in India report of National Crime Records Bureau for 2023, released after over a year’s delay, showed that cases filed for crimes against children and crimes against Dalits under the Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act increased noticeably in Tamil Nadu in 2023 compared to the year before.

However, the number of murder cases and other violent crimes, which is one of the key indicators of law and order, witnessed a decline in the same period. In terms of overall crime rate, Tamil Nadu stood at 264.9 per lakh population while that of India was 270.3 per lakh population.

Cases filed under SC / ST (PoA) Act rose by 9.1% from 1,761 in 2022 to 1,921 in 2023. Over a five-year period from 2019 to 2023, the cases filed under the act has sharply increased by 68%. The number of cases stood at 1,144 in 2019, 1,294 in 2020, 1,377 in 2021, before recording a sharp spike of 27.9% in 2022.

The number of cases registered for crimes against children also increased, rising from 6,580 in 2022 to 6,968 in 2023. The figure in 2021 stood at 6,064 cases. In Chennai, cases of crimes against children saw an increase from 514 to 573.