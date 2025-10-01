District administration gears up to raze more illegal homestays in Nilgiris

NILGIRIS: Following up on the Madras High Court order, the Nilgiris district administration is gearing up for a second round of sealing homestays and cottages that do not have proper approvals to operate bed and breakfast, and buildings constructed in violation of building norms across the district.

Sources in the district administration said notices have been served to as many as 854 buildings, of which only 23 buildings have been sealed so far and 28 buildings will be closed in the coming weeks.

Explaining about the long time frame given for notices and the sealing process, the officials explained that after identifying the buildings by the concerned municipality commissioners and executive officers of the town panchayats, notices will be served to the building owners, and a few months will be given for them to respond.

The building owners will be given this time to produce documents such as building approvals and licence (Form D licence obtained under the Tamil Nadu Public Buildings (Licensing) Act 1955).

According to the data available with TNIE, 247 notices were issued to illegally constructed buildings and bed and breakfast spots operating without adequate approvals in Udhagamandalam Municipality alone. These are the highest when compared to other municipalities and town panchayats in the district.

District Revenue Officer M Narayanan told TNIE, "During the document verification process, we found that most building owners have not obtained approvals for residential or commercial buildings and have constructed beyond the approved area. For instance, approval was given for one building owner for 2,500 square feet. However, during our field inspection, the building was over 4,500 square feet.

According to sources, members of the Nilgiris and Bed and Breakfast Association have approached the Madras High Court against the district administration’s sealing process. However, the court has given an interim order to continue the sealing process.