Enrol sanitary staff in ESI or lose contract, Nellai corporation tells firm

TIRUNELVELI: Corporation Commissioner Dr Monika Rana on Tuesday said the contractor handling solid waste collection must enrol all sanitation workers (around 877) with the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) within two weeks, failing which, the contract would be terminated.

Addressing media persons, Monika Rana said the corporation had stopped clearing the firm's bills after it was found that it did not remit ESI contribution, deducted from the workers' wages.

"Since January, we have been releasing funds to the firm only to pay wages to the sanitation workers. The agency has registered around 500 workers with ESIC so far. We will ensure that all workers are registered and that they are provided with the e-pehchan card to avail treatment at the ESI Hospital," she assured.

On September 2, 2023, the Tamil Nadu government extended the provisions of the Employees' State Insurance Act, 1948, to contractual employees of municipal bodies, including corporations, and other local bodies constituted by the State. Last month the Sub-Regional Office of ESIC froze the agency's bank account and confiscated Rs 72 lakh as penalty for not registering workers.

On the issue of pollution in the Thamirabarani river, the commissioner said steps had already been taken by her predecessors, and that once the underground sewage system is ready, the waste water will not enter the river.

Speaking about the truck terminal and vegetable market at Pettai, which remains idle for several years, Rana said the facility has been put to trial operation. "We floated tenders many times but there were no takers. Hence, with government approval, we have entered into an 11-month trial lease with the traders' association. If successful, we will proceed further," she said.

On the Tirunelveli Junction bus stand, which was functioning without environmental clearance, Monika said approval would be obtained soon.

She added that a private company which had been operating commercial helicopter rides as tourism activity for six days in Tirunelveli had been served notice to pay entertainment tax.

Regarding the Smart City project to lay concrete roads and beautify the mada streets around the Nellaiappar Temple at a cost of Rs 15 crore, she said the project will be implemented once the fund is allotted," she said.