Karur stampede: Vijay’s close aides move Madras HC seeking pre-arrest bail

MADURAI: Apprehending arrests in the case registered by the Karur Town police in connection with the stampede, TVK general secretary Bussy Anand and joint general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar filed anticipatory bail petitions before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday.

Anand alleged in his petition that the police failed to provide adequate force to protect and regulate the crowd. The location was also not allocated till September 26 afternoon, he added. The crowd increased and some antisocial elements joined the crowd and threw footwear at TVK president Vijay, he alleged.

Though there is a parallel road, an ambulance without any patient was permitted into the crowd leading to stampede and the police also began lathi-charge without any reason, the TVK leader claimed.

Stating that he has been falsely charged in the case merely because of his political position and that he has not committed any offence, Bussy Anand requested the court to grant him anticipatory bail. Similar allegations were made by Nirmal Kumar as well. The petitions have been listed to be heard by Justice M Jothiraman during the vacation sitting on Friday.

Besides this, several Public Interest Litigations have been filed seeking various directions including deregistration of TVK, a CBI probe into the stampede, framing guidelines for crowd management, preventing TVK from conducting any such rallies or meetings in the future, enhancing compensation of victims, among others.

However, TVK general secretary for election campaign management Aadhav Arjuna has not filed any petition on Tuesday, though his advocates made attempts to file one on Monday.