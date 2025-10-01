Local cab operators seek toll-free passage at Madukkarai plaza

COIMBATORE: Local cab operators and taxi drivers have urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to allow toll-free crossings for vehicles registered in panchayats near the Madukkarai toll plaza on the Neelambur bypass road. The demand comes as construction work is under way on the Marappalam bridge construction on the Palakkad Main Road, leaving residents with no alternative routes to enter the city.

The 27-km Neelambur-Madukkarai bypass, part of the Salem-Kochi NH, was recently handed over to NHAI from L&T. Following the takeover, the number of toll booths on the stretch was reduced from six to one. Only the Madukkarai toll plaza remains operational, while five others were permanently shut down. Revised toll rates, implemented on August 1 under the NH Fee Rule, 2008, have also increased charges for certain vehicle categories.

Commuters initially complained that tolls were still being collected at the closed plazas. However, NHAI officials clarified that all systems, including sensors and computers, have been removed from the non-operational booths, ensuring no collection takes place there.

Despite this, local drivers say the remaining toll at Madukkarai has become an unavoidable burden. "More than 15 panchayats are located around the Madukkarai toll plaza. With the Marappalam bridge work under way, people from these areas have no choice but to use this road to enter the city. We have to pay around Rs 200 every day," said M Rajasekar, a taxi operator.

The operators have requested that NHAI either provide free passage for local vehicles at the Madukkarai plaza or consider relocating the toll gate further out towards Karpagam University. "Relocating the plaza will allow residents and drivers to use the bypass without incurring heavy daily expenses," Rajasekar added.

However, NHAI sources indicated that the demand for complete exemption is unlikely to be met. Officials pointed out that subsidies on toll charges for local vehicles are already in place at the Madukkarai plaza and said further concessions for tourist cabs and taxis are not feasible under the current rules.