Man stabs 16-year-old girl over ‘enmity’ with her mom in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A 16-year-old girl was stabbed with a screwdriver in her neck and chest by a man, allegedly over an enmity with her mother, on Monday at Poonga Nagar in Peelamedu.

The victim, a Class 10 student, was admitted to a private hospital in critical condition. Her mother, Saraswathi (34), has been working as a saleswoman at a sweet stall at Coimbatore International Airport for nine years.

The suspect, Lokesh Saravanan (35) of Thanjavur, also worked as a salesman at the same stall. Four months ago, he was relieved from work due to several issues. Lokesh had borrowed money from Saraswathi for his mother’s treatment expenses.

He only repaid her recently after Saraswathi’s forceful approach. On Monday, the suspect visited Saraswathi’s home after she left for work. Her daughter and 12-year-old son were home.

Lokesh suddenly attacked the girl and fled. Neighbours rushed her to a private hospital. Peelamedu police registered a case. Police said the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. A search is on to trace the suspect.