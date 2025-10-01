NDA team seeks investigation by sitting SC judge

KARUR: BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said a sitting Supreme Court judge should hold an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the stampede in Karur on Saturday in which 41 people died. Speaking to reporters on behalf of the eight-member NDA delegation that visited Karur, Anurag Thakur said they sought answers from the district administration and police on how the situation was handled on the day of the tragedy.

“A sitting Supreme Court judge should conduct a free and fair inquiry to determine the shortcomings and causes. We have told the district administration to respond quickly so that we can submit a report to the party high command.”

The delegation led by Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini met with families of the deceased and the injured. The members also visited the Government Medical College Hospital where the injured are being treated. Hema Malini told reporters that the injured were being given proper care and appreciated the doctors.

“We gathered information from several people. When a star like Vijay is involved, it was inappropriate to choose such a spot. Officials should have identified a suitable location. Looking at the chain of events, like the sudden power cut, it appears suspicious,” she said.

The delegation also included MPs Tejasvi Surya, Braj Lal, Shrikant Shinde, Aparajita Sarangi, Rekha Sharma and Putta Mahesh Kumar.