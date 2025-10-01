NHAI to plant 70,000 saplings along two highways in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: As part of its ambitious mission to increase green cover, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has planned to plant 70,000 saplings along the Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli (NH-138) and Thoothukudi-Madurai (NH-38) at a total cost of Rs 13.70 crore.

A mix of native and ornamental species such as calliandra, henna, bougainvillea, hamelia patens, and caesalpinia pulcherrima, have been chosen for their resilience and ability to enhance the visual appeal and ecological value. Once mature, the plants could reduce headlight glare, noise pollution and improve air quality, a NHAI official said.

According to sources, 22,495 saplings would be planted in the median of Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli NH at a cost of Rs 4.10 crore, and 48,883 saplings at an estimated cost of Rs 9.60 crore would be planted on the Thoothukudi-Madurai NH. The cost includes maintenance of existing greenery, an official said.

Though a formal announcement of the drive was made last week, sources said work for under way for several months. A total of 9,300 saplings have been planted so far on the Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli NH, sources said.

A similar drive was conducted six years ago on the Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli NH stretch, but less than 2,000 plants have survived.

The survival rate of saplings planted along the median is very less due to several factors including poor maintenance and climatic factors. "Hence, the drought resistant plant varieties that grow on limited water supply are chosen", the NHAI official explained.

Speaking to TNIE, NHAI Project Officer Shivam Sharma said the initiative is part of NHAI's larger effort to improve environmental conditions along national highways. The funds have been sanctioned by the union government under green highways policy 2015. The funds will be released to the contractor in a phased manner based on the survival rate of saplings, he added.