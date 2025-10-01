Repair work begins on flyover on Mettupalayam Road

COIMBATORE: The much-delayed rectification work on the Periyanaickenpalayam flyover on Mettupalayam Road has finally commenced as the land acquisition for the project has been completed and landowners are expected to receive compensation by this week.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) official confirmed that once the compensation is credited, the owners will be issued notices to vacate, after which the affected buildings will be demolished.

The Centre had sanctioned Rs 7.5 crore for the rectification and upgrade works seven months back, but the work was stalled due to prolonged negotiations with landowners. Land had to be acquired from seven property owners to realign and widen the service road. About Rs 1.5 crore from the sanctioned fund has been earmarked as compensation for landowners.

"The service road's alignment will be corrected by widening the stretch, and street lights will be installed along the flyover. Although the contract period is nine months, we have instructed the contractor to complete the work within six months," the official said.