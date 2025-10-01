Tamil Nadu government files review petition in apex court against mandatory TET order

TIRUCHY/NEW DELHI: The Tamil Nadu government filed a review petition on Monday in the Supreme Court seeking reconsideration of its September 1 order mandating all serving teachers to clear the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) within two years to continue in service, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi told media persons in Tiruchy on Tuesday.

The minister said the review petition challenged the apex court’s order and connected matters, stressing that retrospective application of the TET rule would adversely impact 3.28 lakh teachers with more than five years of service left and about 67,000 nearing retirement. “If these experienced teachers are declared unqualified or forced to retire, it will leave classrooms vacant across thousands of schools, jeopardising the future of millions of children,” he warned.

He said the state was also exploring all possibilities of introducing a special legislation in the forthcoming Assembly session to protect teachers and prevent disruption of the school education system. Referring to the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) notification dated August 23, 2010, which exempted teachers appointed before that date from the TET requirement, Poyyamozhi said the state has prayed that this exemption be upheld.