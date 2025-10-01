Three TN workers die while cleaning septic tank in Kerala

In a tragic incident in Kattappana, Idukki district of Kerala, three workers from Tamil Nadu died due to suspected toxic gas exposure while cleaning a hotel’s septic tank on Tuesday night.

According to police, one worker initially entered the manhole and was overcome by fumes. Two others who attempted to rescue him also collapsed. All three were later pulled out after part of the tank was broken open by rescue teams, but were declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The deceased include one worker from Cumbum in Theni district and two from Gudalur in Nilgiris district.

Locals said the narrow opening of the manhole made immediate rescue difficult.

(With inputs from PTI )