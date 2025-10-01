'TNIE' Impact: MKU syndicate clears 120 pending PhD approvals

MADURAI: Following a news report published by TNIE on August 26, 2025, titled 'Syndicate meet delayed, Madurai Kamaraj University's PhD scholars in lurch', the MKU syndicate has now given its nod to the long-pending PhD approvals.

Officials confirmed that doctoral research scholars, who had been waiting for months due to delays in convening the syndicate meeting, will receive their official approval letters in the coming week.

Speaking to TNIE, Sundar (name changed), a PhD scholar who completed his viva voce in February but is still awaiting his certificate, said, "After TNIE published the report, the syndicate circulated the approvals for doctoral work to its members. Now we have received the nod, and soon we will get the official approval letter. This will help us complete the course requirements and open up employment opportunities across the country."

Confirming the development, MKU Research Director (i-c) Prof Murugesan said approval has been granted for around 120 scholars' doctoral work.

"The department is preparing communication letters to the concerned guides as well as the scholars. Both of them will receive the approval letter in the coming week. Once that is done, the scholars can apply for the convocation degree," he said.