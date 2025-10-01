TVK stampede: Nobody should instigate violence over Arjuna’s post against sovereignty

CHENNAI: Referring to TVK general secretary (election campaign management) Aadhav Arjuna’s social media post calling for a Nepal-like Gen Z protest against the DMK government in the state, DMK MP A Raja said Vijay’s party wants a rebellion in Tamil Nadu, which is against the sovereignty of India.

“I thank the people for the sentiments they expressed, following which the post was taken down. However, the TVK leadership has neither condemned him nor removed him from the party over that post,” said Raja, adding while India’s growth is 8.5%, Tamil Nadu’s is close to 12%.

Soon after the post evoked sharp criticism from various quarters, Arjuna had deleted it from Twitter.

Raja also alleged the TVK leaders fled the stampede scene in Karur out of a guilt, knowing they are responsible for the disaster. “Why the accomplices of the TVK chief have not gone to meet the affected people yet? The truth is, they realised that the incident happened because of them, and hence they ran away,” he said.

Meanwhile, without naming Aadhav Arjuna, DMK MP Kanimozhi said that nobody should instigate violence, which would only lead to further loss of lives.

Urging the political parties to stay away from blame game over the stampede, DMK MP Kanimozhi, while speaking to reporters at Anna Arivalayam, said she has never seen leaders fleeing the scene of disaster, prioritising their own safety.

“Even the second-rung leaders of TVK have not visited the affected families. Though we could see many functionaries of political parties consoling the families, no functionary of TVK has turned up,” she said.

Stressing that the single-member commission’s inquiry would reveal who is responsible for the tragedy, the MP said Chief Minister MK Stalin has assured that action will be taken against whoever is at fault.