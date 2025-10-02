Two Tamil Nadu cops sacked over alleged gangrape of 26-year-old woman in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Tiruvannamalai Superintendent of Police, M Sudhakar, on Thursday dismissed two police constables, D Sureshraj and P Sundar of the Tiruvannamalai East Police Station, who were suspended after being accused of gang-raping a 26-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh.
As per sources, the incident took place when the survivor and her stepmother were travelling from Chittoor in a fruit-laden vehicle when the constables, on night patrol, stopped them for a check.
The policemen allegedly assaulted the survivor, dragged her to a secluded area, and proceeded to rape her.
Residents found the woman on the roadside the next morning and called the 108 ambulance, taking her to Tiruvannamalai Government Hospital for treatment. The stepmother was found nearby, and both women were subsequently moved to a safe location.
According to G Dharmarajan, Deputy Inspector General of the Vellore Range, the dismissal was carried out under Article 311 (Clause 2) of the Constitution. Sundar and Sureshraj were grade 1 and 2 constables, respectively.
A case has been registered at the Tiruvannamalai All Women Police Station for abduction and gang rape under Sections 87, 70 and 68 of BNS.
The Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women, AS Kumari, visited Tiruvannamalai on Wednesday and enquired about the incident, along with the SP and Additional SP.
Kumari told reporters that the sexual assault occurred around 2.35 am on Tuesday, when the woman arrived at Arunachaleshwar Temple with her stepmother.
“The next day, after receiving information from Tiruvannamalai Government Hospital, the police remanded the accused at around 3.30 pm, produced them before a judicial magistrate, and lodged them in prison by 10 pm. They were also kept under suspension," she said.
Kumari added that her visit was to check on the survivor’s safety, assess whether she required counselling, and facilitate the interim compensation.
“As the woman preferred to return to her native place, I spoke to her over video call. All the required support will be provided. Interim compensation will be given to her within 10 days,” she said.
Responding to questions about the police involved in the crime, Kumari said the incident was shocking and asserted the need for increased awareness among the police personnel.
(With inputs from Nimisha S Pradeep)