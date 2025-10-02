Two Tamil Nadu cops sacked over alleged gangrape of 26-year-old woman in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Tiruvannamalai Superintendent of Police, M Sudhakar, on Thursday dismissed two police constables, D Sureshraj and P Sundar of the Tiruvannamalai East Police Station, who were suspended after being accused of gang-raping a 26-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh.

As per sources, the incident took place when the survivor and her stepmother were travelling from Chittoor in a fruit-laden vehicle when the constables, on night patrol, stopped them for a check.

The policemen allegedly assaulted the survivor, dragged her to a secluded area, and proceeded to rape her.

Residents found the woman on the roadside the next morning and called the 108 ambulance, taking her to Tiruvannamalai Government Hospital for treatment. The stepmother was found nearby, and both women were subsequently moved to a safe location.

According to G Dharmarajan, Deputy Inspector General of the Vellore Range, the dismissal was carried out under Article 311 (Clause 2) of the Constitution. Sundar and Sureshraj were grade 1 and 2 constables, respectively.

A case has been registered at the Tiruvannamalai All Women Police Station for abduction and gang rape under Sections 87, 70 and 68 of BNS.