14 metal idols unearthed at solid waste project site in Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: Excavation work carried out recently as part of a solid waste management project at Nathamedu in Thottiyam taluk of the district has led to the discovery of 14 metal idols and seven objects, believed to be puja articles, at the dug-up site. Efforts are under way to ascertain the period to which the unearthed items belong, the district collector stated.

According to a release from Collector V Saravanan on Thursday, the items were unearthed on Monday night when workers were using an earth mover to dig the ground as part of the project. On information, the Thottiyam tahsildar retrieved the items and stored them at his office for safekeeping.

The unearthed idols include those of Vishnu-Durgai, Devi and her maid, Natarajar, Dakshinamoorthy, Vinayakar in a standing posture and Sivan-Parvathi in a sitting posture.

Further, puja articles like a pedestal, conch and thiruvachi were unearthed, the collector stated.