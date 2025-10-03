Railways approves ABS system for Erode-Podanur stretch

CHENNAI: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has approved the installation of an Automatic Block Signalling (ABS) system on the 107-km stretch between Erode and Podanur in the Salem division of Southern Railway.

Currently, the ABS system is operational only in the heavily congested 199-km Chennai-Jolarpettai section. The ABS system is critical for easing congestion on high-density routes, as it reduces distance between two trains running in the same direction by automatically blocking sections of the track and ensuring safe intervals. Additionally, if a loco pilot passes a danger signal, the system cuts off power and brings the train to a halt, further strengthening safety.

Work is already under way to extend the ABS system from Jolarpettai to Erode (180 km), and with this approval, it will now be further extended up to Podanur, which also connects to the Nilgiri Mountain Railway at Mettupalayam. According to official sources, the Southern Railway recently received clearance from the ministry, and the project will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 144.96 crore.

“This B-route section is a crucial corridor linking North and South Kerala via Chennai and is already operating at high saturation levels. With traffic projected to increase by 125% by 2026-27, the signalling upgrade will significantly enhance line capacity and operational efficiency,” an official said.

The corridor also acts as a feeder to the Nilgiri Mountain Railway and serves important tourist and pilgrimage centres such as Udagamandalam, Coonoor, Coimbatore and Valparai, added the official.

The ABS system has been mainly installed in sections with heavy movement of passenger, freight, and suburban trains.

“Without an upgraded signalling system, both passenger and goods trains face longer travel times,” an official explained.

Last year, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited began work on installing the ABS system across the 180-km stretch from Jolarpettai to Erode at a cost of Rs 239 crore. The ABS system is already operational in the Chennai-Gudur section, another of Indian Railways’ busiest routes.