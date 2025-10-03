S Ramadoss appoints Mani’s son as youth wing president

VILLUPURAM: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss on Thursday appointed Tamil Kumaran, son of senior leader GK Mani, as the party’s youth wing president. The announcement, made at Ramadoss’ residence in Thailapuram near Tindivanam, comes after an earlier attempt to elevate him was stalled following objections raised by his son Anbumani Ramadoss.

Speaking to reporters, the PMK founder said, “Today is a happy day for me. It is a long-cherished wish of mine to appoint Tamil Kumaran as the youth wing president of PMK. I request party members to extend their full support to him.”

Recalling the earlier episode, Ramadoss said Tamil Kumaran was initially chosen for the post but was asked not to attend the party’s general body meeting in Vanur after a phone call by Anbumani. “I told him [Kumaran] with disappointment not to attend and even asked him to tear up the appointment letter. Later, when another meeting was held near Vanur, I announced my daughter’s son Mukundan, as youth wing president,” he said.

Defending his decision to appoint GK Mani’s son as youth wing chief, Ramadoss said, “If I did not accept my own daughter’s son, then nobody can say I am biased.”

On the Karur tragedy, he expressed condolences and said political meetings must be conducted with safety precautions. “The police must provide proper guidance. Such incidents should not occur again,” he said. When asked about suspicions of a conspiracy, he remarked, “If such a question arises, I will ask the DMK and convey their reply. As far as the role of the chief minister is concerned, he has done what a CM should do.”