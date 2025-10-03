Sri Chitra Hindu Religious Library in Nagercoil falls into disrepair

KANNIYAKUMARI: The Sri Chitra Hindu Religious Library in Nagercoil, which is run by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department will fade into memory if immediate steps are not taken to renovate and promote it.

Established amid lush greenery near the corporation office in Nagercoil, the library is maintained by officials of the Nagaraja Temple in Nagercoil.

Except Monday, the library is open on all days from 9.30 am to 12 noon; and from 4.30 pm to 7 pm.

The library building is popular for its Kerala-style architecture and has an auditorium for conducting spiritual classes. It houses books on Hindu religion, Tamil literature books, and Yoga. With patronage dwindling, all the books were locked up in shelves.

Recalling his school days, 75-year-old N K Vallikannu said he used to go to the library regularly. Former councillor C Perumal Pillai said the HR&CE department should renovate the library and keep it functioning from 6 am to attract morning walkers.