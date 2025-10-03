'Take steps to improve tapioca prices ahead of harvest season': Dharmapuri cultivators

DHARMAPURI: Tapioca cultivators in Dharmapuri district urged the horticulture department to conduct a tripartite meeting of farmers, government representatives and sago industries in order to improve tapioca prices ahead of the harvest season.

Tapioca is one of the most commonly cultivated crops in Dharmapuri, grown on about 14,000 hectares. The average yield from a hectare is about 20 to 25 tonnes though the output varies depending on climatic conditions.

Despite high production in the district, the procurement prices have been poor in the past two years. Farmers reported last year a tonne of tapioca was procured only at Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per kilogram. The prices were high at the start of the harvest season, but thereafter they dropped slowly.

Considering this risk, farmers urged the horticulture department to organise a tripartite meeting to discuss prices, marketing options and other demands.

Speaking to TNIE, farmer K Saminathan from Pappireddipatti said, "Tapioca is cultivated over a period of 11 to 12 months. Farmers rely on the profits from the tapioca to sustain them throughout the year. But profits have been meagre over the past two years due to high production costs. On an average a farmer spends around Rs 20,000 per hectare every few months. So there is very little profit earned by farmers. An average farmer needs to be paid about Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,0000 per tonne during procurement to reap good profits so that he can sustain cultivation in the upcoming year."

Another farmer, S Rajeshkumar from Dharmapuri, said, "The prices are determined by sago companies, but we have no companies in Dharmapuri. Most of the tapioca is sold in Salem. A tripartite meeting should be held at least once a year so farmers can discuss prices. Further, it will also allow us to understand the market situation and help us plan for future harvest. By late November farmers would start harvesting and we hope the tripartite meeting could be conducted before that."

Officials in the Horticulture department said they were aware of the request made by the farmers in this regard and assured that efforts would be taken.