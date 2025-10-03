Tamil Nadu sanctions Rs 1 crore for conservation of four lesser-known endangered species

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned Rs 1 crore for a new conservation programme aimed at protecting four lesser-known endangered species — the lion-tailed macaque, Madras hedgehog, striped hyena, and hump-headed mahseer fish. The scheme, first announced by the forest minister in the Assembly in March this year, marks a departure from the state’s traditional focus on flagship animals such as tigers and elephants. A government order formalising the initiative was issued this week.

Tamil Nadu, with its unique landscapes across the Western and Eastern Ghats, is recognised globally as a biodiversity hotspot. However, many species that play crucial ecological roles remain overlooked and face mounting pressures from habitat loss, poaching, road mortality, pollution, and invasive species.

The lion-tailed macaque, listed as endangered and endemic to the Western Ghats, survives in fragmented rainforest patches. The Madras hedgehog, a nocturnal species found in the semi-arid regions of southern India, remains largely understudied and unprotected. The striped hyena, a natural scavenger that regulates diseases, is witnessing a sharp decline in numbers, particularly across the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve landscape. The hump-headed mahseer, once abundant in the Moyar River system, has been pushed to the brink of extinction due to dams, destructive fishing, and invasive species.