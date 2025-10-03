Tiruchy corporation gives in-principle nod for Thiruvanaikoil temple entrance arch

TIRUCHY: Amid demands for an entrance arch or signage, particularly for the convenience of first-time visitors, the city corporation has granted in-principle nod for the installation of the former on the road leading to the centuries-old Jambukeswarar temple at Thiruvanaikoil, it has been learnt.

The Jambukeswarar temple is one of the famed pancha bhoota sthalams, representing water. Located around 300 metres from the main road near the Thiruvanaikoil bus stop, devotees, particularly first-time visitors, complain of confusion in locating the temple dedicated to Lord Jambukeswarar and Goddess Akhilandeshwari.

The confusion plays up during major religious festivals like Navaratri, when the temple witnesses a daily footfall of more than 10,000 devotees. For years, devotees and local residents say they have urged the authorities concerned to instal a ‘traditional arch’ on the road leading to the temple, one that falls under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchy corporation.

They believe a visible arch would not only guide visitors but also enhance the temple's identity as a sacred site. M Devi, a devotee from Thiruvanaikoil, expressed disappointment on how "even small temples in villages have traditional arches but one of the pancha bhoota sthalams lacked the basic identity”.