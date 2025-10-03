Tiruchy corporation gives in-principle nod for Thiruvanaikoil temple entrance arch

TIRUCHY: Amid demands for an entrance arch or signage, particularly for the convenience of first-time visitors, the city corporation has granted in-principle nod for the installation of the former on the road leading to the centuries-old Jambukeswarar temple at Thiruvanaikoil, it has been learnt.
The Jambukeswarar temple is one of the famed pancha bhoota sthalams, representing water. Located around 300 metres from the main road near the Thiruvanaikoil bus stop, devotees, particularly first-time visitors, complain of confusion in locating the temple dedicated to Lord Jambukeswarar and Goddess Akhilandeshwari.
The confusion plays up during major religious festivals like Navaratri, when the temple witnesses a daily footfall of more than 10,000 devotees. For years, devotees and local residents say they have urged the authorities concerned to instal a ‘traditional arch’ on the road leading to the temple, one that falls under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchy corporation.
They believe a visible arch would not only guide visitors but also enhance the temple's identity as a sacred site. M Devi, a devotee from Thiruvanaikoil, expressed disappointment on how "even small temples in villages have traditional arches but one of the pancha bhoota sthalams lacked the basic identity”.
“Visitors often ask for directions, even after reaching the area. It creates confusion and does not reflect the temple’s importance," she added. Meanwhile, on September 30, Ward 5 councillor S Muthukumar raised the issue during the monthly corporation council meeting, seeking official permission for the construction of an entrance arch for the temple.
Muthukumar told TNIE, "Devotees often struggle to locate the temple because the gopuram is blocked by encroachments and overgrown trees. We have cleared some of the trees to improve visibility. The HR&CE (Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments) department is not taking enough initiative to support and promote the temple's infrastructure. I am ready to fund the construction of a traditional arch.
I will accept donations, if any, for the construction.” Mentioning him having requested the corporation to grant permission for the installation of such an arch funded by him and others on the corporation road, he added, “They have agreed in-principle and asked us to proceed with the formal approval process.” Once the approval for the arch installation upon submission of the formal request comes through, he expressed hope of the fulfillment of a “long-pending demand”.