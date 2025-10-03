TN government employees mull fresh bout of protests demanding Old Pension Scheme

CHENNAI: Major unions of state government employees are gearing up for fresh protests demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), after the committee constituted by the state government to study the issue sought additional time to submit its final report.

A few union representatives TNIE spoke to said they were expecting Chief Minister MK Stalin to restore OPS, which was among the DMK’s electoral promises.

Condemning the committee headed by senior IAS officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi for seeking more time to submit its final report, the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association (TANSA) announced that their members will carry out their work by wearing black badges on October 6 to register their sentiment that the committee has lost its credibility.

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and the Government Employees Organisation (JACTTO-GEO), an umbrella body of staff associations, said it will announce its next course of action on October 8. TANSA president G Vengadesan said although the committee was given nine months to submit its report, it has instead enacted a “drama” by submitting an interim report and seeking an extension.