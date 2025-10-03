TN man, daughter fall off moving train, injured 

COIMBATORE: A 35-year-old man and his four-year-old daughter suffered grievous injuries after they slipped from a speeding train near Erode, on Wednesday.

They slipped from the train while standing near the door due to wind pressure and fell near the tracks, said sources from the Government Railway Police of Erode railway station.

The injured were identified as Sooriya Palaniappan (35) of Rajagopalapuram in Nagapattinam district. Palaniappan, along with his wife Jhana Varshini (29), son (5) and daughter were travelling on Jan Shatabdi Express (12083) between Mayiladuturai and Coimbatore on Wednesday evening.

Around 7.55 pm., when the train was moving between Pasur and Chavadipalayam in Erode district, Sooriya was returning from the toilet with his daughter, and allegedly stood near the footboard to enjoy the view when the incident occurred.

Co-passengers swiftly pulled the Inter-Chain Communication (ICC) device of the compartment and alerted Jhana Varshini. Passengers and railway staff launched a search and found the dad-daughter duo with grievous injuries and abrasions within a few metres, said the railway police.

The Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force were alerted and an ambulance was arranged to take the injured to Erode government hospital for treatment. After first aid, they were shifted to a private hospital in the district.

Amidst the chaos, Jhana Varshini allegedly failed to bring her son along, and he was left inside the train. Upon realising, she alerted the railway police, who then handed the boy to the family at Erode railway station. The train was delayed by 37 minutes. Further investigation is under way.