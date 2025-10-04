12 lakh visited Keezhadi museum so far: CM Stalin

SIVAGANGA: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday visited Keezhadi excavation site and inspected the progress of the construction of the open-air museum. He was accompanied by Ministers Thangam Thennarasu, KR Periakaruppan.

Later, in a message on X, the CM stated that the Keezhadi museum attracted 12 lakh visitors in the 30 months since it was opened.

“I learned that people from other states and foreign countries are also astonished to see the antiquity of Tamils,” he posted.

“The open-air museum at Keezhadi is scheduled to be opened in January 2026 while the museum at Porunai is likely to be opened in December this year. Construction of a museum at Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur and deep-sea exploration of Poompuhar have also started,” Stalin added.