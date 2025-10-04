Edappadi accuses CM Stalin of ‘selective sympathy’ to reap political gains

DHARMAPURI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of playing politics over the Karur tragedy, stating that he (CM) did not bother to comfort the victims of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy last year, but visited Karur victims overnight only because of the upcoming Assembly elections.This is nothing but a political strategy to find favour by sympathising with sentiments of voters, Palaniswami charged.

The former CM participated in the ‘Makkalai Kaapom Tamilagathai Meetpom’ events in Palacode and Papparapatti.

Referring to the remark made by Stalin in Ramanathapuram earlier in the day that the BJP — which did not send its fact-finding team to study Manipur riots, Morbi bridge accident in Gujarat and Kumbha Mela stampede in UP — had quickly sent an NDA MPs’ delegation to Karur for gaining political mileage, Palaniswami said,

“Why did you rush to Karur, and why did you fail to rush to Kallakurichi, or Vengaivayal (where human waste was mixed with drinking water), or to the houses of those who lost their lives in the airshow in Chennai? How else can we describe this except that you are playing politics?”

“This is because of the upcoming elections. It is to reap the political benefits of sympathising with voters,” Palaniswami said at the Palacode event, adding that “they (DMK) do not care about the people at all”.