Edappadi will decide on AIADMK unification, says MLA Sengottaiyan

ERODE: Gobichettipalayam MLA KA Sengottaiyan, who had called for re-inducting expelled leaders into the AIADMK, on Friday said his silence is a “sign of victory” and maintained that the decision to unite the party rests with general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

“He (EPS) will decide on party unification. I haven’t made any further decisions on the next course of action. Even if my supporters are removed from party positions, all will end well. Wait and see,” Sengottaiyan said.

“Everyone can see the silence that exists on both sides. Silence is a sign of victory.” On whether he would take part in the October 8 event in Erode where EPS is expected, Sengottaiyan said, “I was in Chennai when he recently came to Gobichettipalayam. I didn’t get any information about it at that time.”

Commenting on the Karur stampede, the AIADMK leader called it “truly heart-breaking” and unprecedented in political history. “The government should take steps to ensure such an incident does not happen again,” he said.