Jumbo scare at Velliangiri temple in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Tension gripped Arulmigu Velliangiri Andavar Thirukovil at Poondi in Coimbatore district after a lone wild elephant entered the temple compound on Thursday evening. Panicked devotees ran into the temple as the tusker also stepped into the temple mandapam. Sources said the elephant wandered around the premises before entering the mandapam through a door. However, it did not hurt or chase anyone. After being alerted by temple authorities, forest department staff reached the spot and drove the elephant back into the forest.

Following the incident, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department on Friday conducted a meeting chaired by the joint commissioner of HR&CE and decided to construct a 10-foot concrete compound wall around the temple to prevent elephant intrusion.