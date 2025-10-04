Karur stampede: No bail for TVK leaders, Madras HC orders action against Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI/MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday denied anticipatory bail to top TVK functionaries N Anand and CTR Nirmal Kumar in the Karur stampede case, while the principal seat of the court in Chennai directed the police to take action against another senior TVK functionary Aadhav Arjuna for his “inflammatory” remarks laced with “seditious undertones” in a social media post that he deleted later.

Justice N Senthilkumar, who questioned the police regarding further action against Arjuna after filing an FIR, also dismissed the anticipatory bail petition of TVK’s Namakkal district secretary N Sathish Kumar.

Court directs police to probe Aadhav Arjuna’s comments seriously

Sathish Kumar had moved the court fearing arrest in an FIR filed for allegedly causing damages to a private hospital in Namakkal during Vijay’s rally there on September 27, the same day when the TVK chief also conducted a rally in Karur, where the stampede led to death of 41 people.

Justice Senthilkumar issued the direction to act against Aadhav Arjuna on a petition filed by KM Kathiravan of Chennai. The judge said a serious probe shall be held to assess the gravity and veracity of the comments made by the TVK general secretary (election management) on his X post. He recorded the submissions of Additional Advocate General J Ravindran and State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah that an FIR has been registered by the Greater Chennai Police under sections of BNS, including those dealing with intent to cause riot and jeopardising the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the nation, and investigations are on.