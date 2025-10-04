Madurai Kamaraj University staff say salary not been paid since April

MADURAI: Faculty members of the Women's Studies Centre of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) have sent a petition to the Higher Education Department seeking regularisation of employment, release of salary dues since April, and action against senior university officials who allegedly ill treated them when they initially raised the issue with them.

Two faculty members, including the Director (in-charge) and an Assistant Professor and a research scholar, work in the centre. The salary disbursement is Rs 4.5 lakh. For the past six months, the dues have accumulated to Rs 27 lakh. MKU officials said the university was yet to receive UGC funds, due to which salaries are delayed.

In a letter addressed to Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department P Shankar on September 25, Director (in-charge) of the Women's Studies Centre R Radhika Devi and Assistant Professor C Subbulakshmi stated that they were appointed in 2013 during the Tenth Plan as per UGC guidelines. The UGC continued to extend their tenure, but the university was yet to regularise their positions and has withheld their salaries since April 2025, they stated.

"We went to meet a senior official of the university on September 24 in his office to know the status. He called two other officials, but they didn't give any proper reply to us. Their attitude was very blatant against our representation and facts. We were mentally harassed by the three people. They left the office, even as we were sitting there," the faculty members alleged.