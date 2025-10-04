Provide counseling, rehabilitation to kids affected by TVK stampede: TN Psychology Association

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Psychology Association has urged the state government to provide immediate counselling and rehabilitation services to the surviving children and their families affected by the stampede at TVK’s rally in Karur.

The association, on Friday, petitioned the chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights pressing for these demands.

The association said that nine innocent children lost their lives, and several surviving children were affected in the stampede, which caused immense emotional and psychological trauma to the surviving children and their families. They must be provided with immediate counselling and rehabilitation services to address the psychological trauma caused by this tragedy.

As per the UNICEF recommendations for emergencies and mass gatherings, NCPCR must ensure the establishment of child-friendly safe spaces at public events, provision of emergency psychological support for affected children and parental awareness programmes to promote child safety.

The commission must also ensure that the safeguarding of children is the primary duty of parents, as negligence constitutes a violation of a child's fundamental right to protection.