Revoke licence issued to stone quarry at once, Thirumal residents urge govt

MADURAI: More than 500 residents of Thirumal village staged a demonstration, led by former AIADMK minister R B Udhayakumar, in front of the Madurai collectorate on Friday, demanding that the district administration immediately revoke the licence issued recently for a stone quarry in their area.

Police detained nearly 300 protesters, including the former minister, after talks by several officials to pacify the protesters failed. However, the protesters refused to leave the point of detention and demanded that the collector issue an order of temporary closure of the quarry.

The demonstration in front of the collectorate on Friday marked the ninth consecutive day of the villagers’ indefinite protest regarding the same. As a mark of opposition, the villagers attempted to surrender their Aadhaar cards and voter identification cards to Collector K J Praveen Kumar. They claimed that setting up the quarry would severely impact their farmlands, drinking water resources, and the environment.

R B Udhayakumar, speaking at the demonstration, said that thousands of Thirumal residents relied solely on agriculture for their livelihood. Another quarry functioning in the area and heavy vehicles transporting crusher sand have already been the cause of severe environmental pollution, he said, adding that many villagers are facing health issues. “I am standing with the people, and will continue our protest till the quarry licence is cancelled,” he said, alleging inaction on his petitions to the collector on September 14 and 25.