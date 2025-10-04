RTI reveals 217 treated for injuries after arrest in Nellai, cops deny custodial torture

TIRUNELVELI: Nethaji Subash Senai president and advocate V Maharajan has alleged that information obtained through the RTI Act revealed that 217 individuals arrested by Tirunelveli district police between May 2023 and August 2025 were admitted with injuries and treated at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH). He claimed that most of them were youngsters assaulted by police after their arrest.

When contacted, Deputy Inspector General (in-charge) of Tirunelveli Range, Santosh Hadimani, said the RTI list also included individuals suffering from chronic ailments such as diabetes, not only those injured in custody.

According to the 21-page RTI document, the ages of those treated ranged between 18 and 88 years, with the majority being young adults. Meanwhile, Tirunelveli district police dismissed the allegations as “rumours aimed at tarnishing the force’s image”.

A statement said all remanded suspects undergo medical examination as per procedure and are treated at government hospitals if needed. Police said routine medical checks were being misinterpreted as custodial violence.