Tamil Nadu to launch first sports-tech incubation centre

CHENNAI: In a bid to link the state’s startup ecosystem with the global sports economy, Tamil Nadu will launch first dedicated sports-technology incubation centre in partnership with German football club Borussia Dortmund.

The initiative, to be implemented by StartupTN –the state’s startup mission, follows discussions during a June visit to France and Germany by a delegation led by MSME Minister M Anbarasan. A formal agreement will be signed at the Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit 2025 in Coimbatore on October 9 which Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai on Friday, Anbarasan said the number of registered startups in Tamil Nadu has jumped from just over 2,000 in 2021 to more than 12,000 today, over half of them founded by women. Under the DMK government, the state has risen from the bottom of India’s startup rankings to the top spot, he added.

StartupTN chief executive Sivarajah Ramanathan said the state is targeting 15,000 registered startups by 2027. He said global geopolitics and US tariffs have made a dent in funding flows. However, he did not disclose the size of the decline.

Ramanathan said eight memorandums of understanding will be signed at the summit, three of them in the presence of the CM. He highlighted a shift beyond IT: women-led startups are expanding rapidly in value-added food, cosmetics and lifestyle sectors.