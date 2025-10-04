Tiruppur farmers await govt order on fund allocation for dredging PAP canals

TIRUPPUR: Farmers are awaiting the Government Order (GO) on allocation of Rs 10 crore for dredging the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) canals.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had assured to allocate the sum in his meeting with PAP farmers during his visit to Tiruppur district on August 11.

Farmers had presented various demands, in particular, allocation of special funds for dredging PAP canals. In response the CM had promised on the same day allocation of Rs 10 crore for dredging the canals.

PAP Planning Committee and the Water Resources Department officials have been awaiting the GO in this regard since then.

The lack of dredging has been blamed for the delayed arrival of water in the tail-end areas of the PAP canal network.

Farmers hope the task of dredging the canals can be completed with quick realisation of the allotted fund.

Speaking to TNIE, Medical K Paramasivam, Chairman of PAP Planning Committee, said, "Dredging canals in the PAP zone is necessary in the current environment when there is inadequate rainfall in various parts of the PAP ayacut. Also, there are various hindrances in bringing water to those areas. That is why we presented this request to the Chief Minister. He also immediately offered to allocate funds. The third round of water has now been opened for the fourth zone of the PAP. Next, the canals need to be dredged before water can be released to the first zone."