TNPGCL invites tender to transport crushed coal

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited (TNPGCL) has invited tenders to transport crushed coal by road from the Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station (TTPS) to the upcoming Udangudi Thermal Power Plant.

TNPGCL Managing Director M Govinda Rao told TNIE that oil is usually used for the first ignition of boilers and for trial runs in new thermal power stations. “This helps the unit generate electricity before the main coal-firing system is ready. The first 660 MW unit of the Udangudi Thermal Power Station was synchronised with the state grid on September 13 and produced 80 MW during trial operations,” he said.

This marks the first time the Udangudi plant has supplied electricity to the state’s network. With the oil synchronisation complete, the plant is now preparing for coal synchronisation. As the Udangudi project is a coal-based plant designed to use blended coal — a mix of domestic and imported fuel — TNPGCL has planned to move coal from TTPS for the initial requirement. “This work will be completed within 45 days,” the MD added.

Rao said, “The shifting of coal from TTPS is seen as a temporary arrangement until regular coal supply arrangements are streamlined.”

TNEB Chairman J Radhakrishnan said that the Udangudi thermal power project, which had faced delays in its main plant works and in the construction of the coal jetty, is now moving closer to completion.

“Getting approval for the coal jetty from the central government was a key challenge. The jetty and unloading facilities, being built by ITD Cementation India Limited with a pipe conveyor system, are almost 95% complete. By December, the remaining works will be finished and power generation can begin,” he assured.