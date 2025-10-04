US Senators question TCS’ hiring practice over H-1B visa filings after layoff of American staff

CHENNAI: Two US Senators have shot off a letter to the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), raising concerns about the company’s hiring practices in the US and questioning its rationale for filing thousands of H-1B visa petitions after allegedly laying off local staff.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley and ranking member Richard Durbin also questioned Cognizant, Amazon, Apple, Deloitte, Google, JPMorgan Chase, Meta, Microsoft, and Walmart, seeking details of their recruitment practices and wage parity between H-1B visa holders and American employees.