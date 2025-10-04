Woman dies after abandoned building collapses in Madurai

MADURAI: A 56-year-old woman died and her grandchildren sustained injuries after an old, unused three-storey building collapsed at Sakthi Mariamman Temple Street in Anna Nagar, Madurai, on Saturday evening.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Jamila Begam (56), a neighbour of the building. The children were identified as S Thoufiq Sulaiman (9) and his sister, S Yasmin (5).

The collapse occurred while the woman was waiting under the building and the children were playing nearby. The woman was trapped inside the collapsed structure, whereas the children sustained minor injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital.

Fire and rescue service personnel and police rushed to the scene upon being alerted and retrieved the woman’s body from the debris. They are continuing to search through the debris to ascertain if anyone else is trapped inside.

The three-storey unused building is owned by former councillor Susendran.