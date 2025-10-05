2 Km roofed pathway in Srirangam no shelter, only danger, rue devotees

TIRUCHY: A roofed pedestrian pathway on a two-kilometre stretch between Amma mandapam and the Srirangam Rajagopuram of the Ranganathaswamy temple constructed over a decade ago for the benefit of devotees preferring to cover the stretch on foot is now reduced to a risky structure with broken roof sheets and rusted frames, say visitors.

The covered walkway in the stretch maintained by the state highways department was constructed after 2011 at a cost of Rs 1 crore when the government led by J Jayalalithaa was in power. Jayalalithaa had then represented the Srirangam constituency. Today, the shelter fails to serve its original purpose. Several sections of the roofing are either missing or damaged, offering little protection from harsh weather conditions. Adding to the woes of the devotees using the facility, much of the footpath is now occupied by street vendors, makeshift stalls and homeless individuals.

Despite repeated requests to carry out repairs on the structure, no action was taken by the highways department, say local residents and devotees. Pointing out that the issue found mention in the corporation council meeting held in September, Ward 65 Councillor KK Ambikapathi said, "The shelter is completely damaged and rusted. During festivals, thousands of devotees use the facility to head to the temple after a dip in River Cauvery at Amma Mandapam. With the roof in such poor condition and no proper lighting, the stretch becomes difficult to use."