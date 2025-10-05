Assault plaint: 28 ambulance drivers appear before Karur cops for inquiry

KARUR: As part of investigation into a complaint of a private ambulance driver coming under attack while attempting to rescue the injured during the stampede that broke out at Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam president Vijay’s election campaign, the Karur Town police on Saturday held inquiries with 23 other private ambulance drivers as well as five 108 ambulance drivers in the district they had summoned to the station.

In a complaint lodged with the police on September 28, R Eswaramoorthy (20) of Pachapatti said that during Vijay’s campaign at Velusamypuram, several in the crowd began to suffocate due to the stampede. As he made his way through the crowd to rescue the affected individuals, a group of unidentified persons confronted him, verbally abused him and assaulted him. The attackers also damaged the ambulance, the complaint added.

Based on a summons, the 28 ambulance drivers appeared before the Karur Town police on Saturday who then inquired whether they also came under attack during rescue operations at the stampede site, sources said.